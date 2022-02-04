Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Family members of Ariyo Tosin Olamide, a 25 year-old man allegedly shot dead by the police have demanded for justice and probe over what they described as “brutal killing” of their son by the Anti-Kidnapping operatives attached to the police command in Ogun State.

Tosin had been reportedly killed by five anti-kidnapping operatives August 19, 2021 while coming to Abeokuta to give his fiance a surprise birthday.

According to the lead legal counsel to the family, Lukmon Rahman in a petition addressed to the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Criminal Investigation Department, Force Headquarters, Abuja, the yet-to-be identified officers attached to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of Ogun state police command during their stop-nd-search along Papalanto-Ilaro Road, shot the victim for reasons best known to them.

The lawyer explained that the anti-kidnapping officers claimed that the victim was driving on a high speed in a fully tinted vehicle and when he was flagged down, he refused to stop, while occupants in his vehicle shot at the police.

The operatives, according to the petition further claimed that the shot fired from inside the victim’s vehicle missed target prompting the police to retaliate by shooting at the occupants, which led Tosin’s death.

The petition, a copy made available to Saturday Sun sated that: “After killing the victim, the police planted an unused dane gun beside his corpse and labelled him as unknown criminal.

“It took the intervention of the independent investigation team set up by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Force Headquarters to unravel the truth behind the killing of the 25-year-old man.

“When the family of the deceased visited the special investigation team set up by the Police DIG in charge of Criminal Investigation Department, Alagbon in Lagos, a police source confirmed that ballistic report indicated that, the dane gun found with the corpse was unused as at the time the policemen involved in the dastard incident claimed it was fired, proving the deceased was innocent”.

Rahman however, said that frantic efforts by the family to retrieve the corpse from the police custody for proper burial has so far proved futile.

The lawyer, therefore, called on the police authority to make public names of the killer policemen and charge them to court as soon as possible.