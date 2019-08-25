Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The family of Ismaila Ogunsola, a man who was allegedly murdered on the farm of his employer, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, over alleged police complicity in the investigation to unravel the circumstances that led to the death of their son.

Daily Sun had reported that Segun Adekoya, a farm owner and employer of the deceased farm worker, had invited Ismaila on August 11 to his farm on Ijiri Road in Owode-Egba in the Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State to enable him pay the money he had reportedly stolen from him.

The decomposing body of the farm worker was later found hidden by a mango tree in the farm after the family had reported the matter to the police when the whereabouts of the deceased could not be ascertained.

But in a petition, a copy of which was made available to our correspondent on Sunday, Ismaila’s family expressed its displeasure over the release of Adekoya, the principal suspect in the killing.

In the petition signed by the father of the deceased, Mukaila, the police team investigating team the murder of Ismaila is alleged to have been “heavily compromised”, hence its decision to release the principal suspect and the eventual persuasion on the family to accept a N100, 000 compensation from him.

The family said it was shocked that Adekoya, who was earlier arrested and taken to police headquarters in Abeokuta, was later released on bail by the police who claimed he had nothing to do with the murder which happened on his farm.

According to the petition, which also called on state governor Dapo Abiodun to assist the family get justice, the family expressed the belief that the principal suspect had “purchased” his bail to enable him get off the hook of the police investigation.

Meanwhile, a community leader in Owode-Egba town, Tajudeen Sodunke, has expressed his disappointment with the development, saying that the owner of the farm cannot claim ignorance of the victim’s death.

Sodunke explained that people in the community told him that they saw late Ismaila entering the farm, but that he never came out until the police came to evacuate his decomposing body.

Sodunke called on the relevant authorities to ensure that the mystery surrounding the death of the farm worker is unravelled and that the perpetrator, no matter how highly placed, is brought to book.