By: Adémólá Òrúnbon

No fewer than 2,463 farmers in Ogun State have benefitted from the Federal Government Agricultural Inputs Intervention Programme to provide succour for the affected victims of flood disaster in year 2020.

The Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr. Mustapha Ahmed made this known in Asero, Abeokuta, during the flag-off distribution of items ranging from herbicides, pesticides, growth enhancer, rice, yam seeds, water pump, knapsack sprayer of and NPK fertilizer, saying the gesture was in fulfilment of the Federal Government’s commitment to assist farmers whose crops were destroyed as a result of the incidence.

Ahmed who pointed out that Ogun was chosen as the pilot State in the Southwest, due to its strides in agriculture and other sectors of the economy, noted that the development would transform the beneficiaries’ production into sustainable business ventures, urging them to make good use of the inputs.

On his part, State Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Barr. Femi Ogunbanwo said the State government had made concerted effort to ensure that victims of any disaster receive prompt attention, assuring that they would sustain the cordial relationship existing between the government and NEMA.

Ogunbanwo stated that all forms of agricultural engagement would be strengthened, urging the beneficiaries to maximally utilise the inputs, so as to improve food sufficiency in the State and the nation as a whole.

Earlier in his address, the Director, Ogun State Emergency Management Agency, Mr. Olufolarin Ige assured that the relief package would get to the appropriate quarters particularly, victims at the grassroot.

Responding on behalf of other beneficiaries, Mr. Adeniyi Odegbaroye described the support from both the Federal and State Governments as encouraging, promising that the benefited farmers would make judicious use of the items to boost food production.

