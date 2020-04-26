Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A 45-year-old man, Kolese Womiloju, and his 25-year-old son, Taiwo Womiloju, of Gbagba Elewure Village in Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun State, have been arrested by the police for alleged conspiracy and murder of one Abubakar Sidi Usman, a 32-year-old herdsman.

The suspects were arrested following a report by one Usman Bello who reported at Odeda Divisional Police Headquarters April 22nd that the deceased, said to be his younger brother, who owned a cattle settlement at the village, had gone missing.

Upon his report, a search party was organised for the deceased and later in the evening his corpse was found in an abandoned well at a nearby bush into which he was suspected to have been thrown after he was murdered.

The Divisional Police Officer in charge of Odeda Division, CSP Ajayi Williams, led detectives to the scene where the corpse was discovered with deep cuts all over his body.

Having suspected that the deceased was murdered in cold blood, the DPO and his men, commenced an investigation into the case which led to the arrest of the two suspects who reside in the same village as the victim.

On interrogation, the suspects confessed to killing Usman, claiming they saw him grazing his cows around their farm.

They stated further that the deceased was warned to take his cattle away from the area and when he refused, he was beaten with a “ring” causing him to go unconscious, after which he was hacked to death. They added that they then dumped the corpse into the abandoned, about a kilometre their farm.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered that the suspects be transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.

The police chief stated that the Command will not tolerate lynching from anyone in the state no matter how highly placed.