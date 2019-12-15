Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The President, Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria (MWAN), Ogun State branch, Olayinka Elemide, has advocated adequate funding of the health sector towards effective tackling of non-communicable diseases and other health challenges.

Elemide, who noted that diseases such as hypertension, diabetes and cancer had been on the increase in the country, said only improved allocation of funds to the health sector could help mitigate the situation.

She spoke on Saturday at the fifth investiture and scientific conference of the association held in Abeokuta, with the theme: “The medical woman: Leading effectively at work and in the community.”

Wife of the Ogun State governor, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun and the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, were special guests on the occasion, where Abiodun was decorated as the association’s patron.

Elemide, who took over the mantle of leadership of the association from Dr. Bolanle Adefuye, said the focus of the female doctors within the next two years would be on combating non-communicable diseases in the society.

She added that medical screening of young and old as well as cancer awareness programmes would be in focus notwithstanding the challenges of brain drain and inadequate facilities in the health sector.