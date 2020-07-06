Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Following the downpour which led to flood that devastated many parts of Abeokuta metropolis at the weekend, scores of residents whose property were ravaged by the flood, have appealed to the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, to assist them in mitigating their losses.

The residents made the appeal when Daily Sun visited some affected areas, yesterday.

They lamented that the flood had rendered some of them homeless, while some lost their shops and goods worth millions of naira.

Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, had on Saturday morning witnessed heavy rain which wreaked havoc as buildings, especially those at the bank of Ogun River were submerged.

Part of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library fence, located at the Moshood Abiola Way in the capital city, was among the property destroyed.

Other areas affected by the flood include Kuto, Isale-Igbein, Lanfewa, Amolaso, Ijeun-Titun, Ago-Ijesa, Abiola Way, Isale Abetu, Sokori, Igbore, Oke Mosan and Isale Ake, all in Abeokuta South and North local government areas.

The Ogun River overflowed its bank while several vehicles were equally trapped in the flood.

One of the victims, Kazeem Adeoye, whose bungalow building located at Isale-Abetu was almost submerged, said he was highly devastated by the disaster.