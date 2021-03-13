Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Ogun East in the 2019 general elections, Adeola Sosanwo, has dumped the party and joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking with journalists shortly after picking up his APC registration card at Ward 3, Sagamu, on Friday, Sosanwo said that his decision to join the APC was hinged on teaming up with the governor of Ogun state, Dapo Abiodun to further develop the state.

The former PDP senatorial candidate who narrowly lost to the APC in 2019, disclosed that he had been a APC faithful, but was hijacked by the PDP.

“I have always been an APC person but was hijacked by the PDP due to the fact that I wasn’t getting due recognition under the immediate past government of Governor Ibikunle Amosun. I have however decided to be back to the APC to support our good brother, the governor of the state, Dapo Abiodun in his determination to leave the State far better than he met it.

“The governor is doing pretty well, he is really doing so much to raise the bar of good governance in the state and secure its economic prosperity. Look at the idea of the resuscitated Agro-Cargo Airport, the Olokola LNG, the massive road infrastructure cutting across the state such as the nearly completed Epe-Ijebu Ode ten lane project.

“Do we talk of the ongoing revolution in the agric sector which has taken many youths off the streets? What of the massive investment in education, health and housing? Companies are now daily springing up everywhere, except that the governor is not given to making so much noise, he has really been working very hard to lift up the state.

“I am particularly joining APC to work for the Governor Abiodun’s second term in office. We will invest our time and resources in it because it’s about developing our dear state, every other good residents of the state will also join us to make this a reality”. Sosanwo stated.