The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has announced the closure of Sagamu interchange bridge in the aftermath of a Christmas Day fire incident involving two petrol tankers on the bridge.

The closure was contained in a press release issued by the Corps’ Public Education Officer, Florence Okpe.

The statement reads:

“Due to the damages done by the two petroleum tankers that crashed underneath the Sagamu Interchange Bridge in Sagamu, Ogun State, on Wednesday 25 December, 2019, the FRSC invited engineers of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to assess the continuous usage of the bridge due to the intensity of the fire outbreak that damaged sections of the bridge.

“Based on their professional advice that the fire had destroyed the integrity of the bridge and might not be safe for motorisation till reinforced , the FRSC Ogun State Command is notifying members of the public to avoid the use of the bridge till it is reinforced.

‘The FRSC Ogun State Sector Commander, Clement Oladele, has advised motorists to cooperate with the FRSC and sister security agencies that would enforce the temporary closure of the bridge till it is repaired and reopen to motorists for use.

“Motorists approaching the Sagamu Interchange bridge from the eastern part of Nigeria via Ijebu Ode should detour right at the back of the FRSC Emergency Road Side Clinic at Sagamu to connect the Lagos – Ibadan Expressway leading to Ogere. They can then make a U-turn before Ogere town and continue their journey to Lagos

“Vehicles coming from Abeokuta leading to the eastern part of Nigeria via Ijebu Ode should avoid the Sagamu Interchange Bridge and turn right immediately after Nestle Company PLC to proceed to the expressway leading to Lagos and they can then make a U-turn after Kara-Sagamu after the Julius Berger Yard, Sagamu to reconnect the Sagamu- Ijebu Ode-Ore-Benin Expressway.

“The FRSC regrets the inconveniences this may cause motorists.”