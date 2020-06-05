Mr Umar Galadunci has been appointed the Ogun Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

Umar will take over from Mr Clement Oladele, who has been transferred to Enugu as the Commander of the FRSC Academy in the state.

Oladele made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun.

NAN reports that the Board of the FRSC recently promoted 119 senior officers to various ranks nationwide.

Oladele and his successor benefitted from the promotion.

Oladele described his successor, who was transferred from Kaduna State, as experienced.

“I want to thank all the staff of the command for cooperation with me during my stay in Ogun.

“I urge them to extend the hands of cooperation to the new sector commander,” he said.

Oladele will resume in Enugu on June 12. (NAN)