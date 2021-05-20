From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

At least two people are feared dead in a gas explosion that rocked the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Thursday.

The explosion occurred at the Marque Event Centre situated in the premises of the Presidential Library.

According to an eyewitness, the explosion was triggered when technicians were topping up gas into one of the air conditioners at the event centre.

The two gates leading into the OOPL were shut to visitors when our correspondent visited the presidential library.

The incident occurred around 11.00 am at the OOPL which is adjacent to the Conference Hotel where a gas explosion also occured on Tuesday, killing two people.

The hotel, owned by former governor of the state, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, is still under lock and key following the gas explosion.

No fewer than six people, including an infant, have died in three different gas explosions in Abeokuta in the last two weeks.