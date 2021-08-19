By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

The Ogun State government has commenced a full-scale rehabilitation of the General Hospital, Ibiade, Ogun Waterside Local Government Area, for efficient health care service to the people.

Speaking during a trip around the facility, the permanent secretary, Hospital Management Board, Dr. Nafiu Aigoro, expressed satisfaction at the level of work done by the contractor in less than three weeks of rehabilitation.

Aigoro, in a statement signed by the HMB’s information officer, Ms. Adebukola Adekambi, noted that the ongoing renovation in the hospital was unprecedented, as all departments and units have been touched. A similar renovation was ongoing at the general hospitals in Idiroko, Ogun West and Odeda in Ogun Central senatorial districts.

“The facelift of this hospital is in fulfilment of Governor Dapo Abiodun’s resolve to make life more meaningful for the people of Ogun State wherever they are. With the ongoing overhauling of these health facilities, I am confident that the renovation will be up to standard,” he said.

The permanent secretary charged personnel of the hospitals to renew their commitment, saying government would not relent in its effort at providing a decent working environment for them.

Expressing appreciation to the state government, the medical director, General Hospital, Ibiade, Dr. Oluwatosin Durojaye, pledged on behalf of other staff to continue to perform their duties with total commitment and dignity, requesting for more personnel to be deployed to the hospital, in order to cope with increased patronage.