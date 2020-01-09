Kehinde Adewole, Ado Ekiti

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday, inaugurated Justice Mobolaji Ojo as the first Customary Court of Appeal president, with a vow that his administration will always respect judicial pronouncements as a cardinal principle of good governance.

He, however, urge judges to be fair, firm and courageous to ensure equitable dispensation and efficient administration of justice in the state.

The swearing-in ceremony of Ojo and five other judges took place at the Oba’s Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Abiodun said the decision of his administration to appoint a president and other members for the Customary Court of Appeal was a practical representation of his administration’s deliberate plan to bring the system and administration of justice closer to the people.

He said the appointment of the president and other members of the court brings into full the practical establishment of the state Customary Court of Appeal, adding that the court will adjudicate on appeals arising from the Customary Court, as it deals with issues bordering on values, customs, beliefs and traditions.

“Let me assure you that our administration will continue to ensure equitable dispensation and efficient administration in Ogun State. Today’s appointment of Customary Court of Appeal president and other members brings into full the practical establishment of the Customary Court of Appeal since the creation of our state in 1976.

“This special court is a practical representation of our administration’s deliberate plan and part of our commitment to bring the system and the administration of justice closer to our people, especially, at the grassroots. The court will adjudicate on appeals arising from the Customary Court,” he said.