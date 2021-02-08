ogun Government has released N85.5 million as grants-in aid to Community Development Associations (CDAs) and councils to enhance developmental projects in community areas across the state.

Commissioner, Ministry of Community Development and Cooperatives, Ganiyu Hamzat, disclosed this during a four-day programme organised by the ministry for the 2020 disbursement of grant-in-aid to CDAs in Abeokuta, the state capital

Hamzat, who highlighted the procedures for the disbursement, said 400 CDAs had been considered to receive the grants in the first batch while subventions would be disbursed to 300 Area Community Development Committees (ACDCs), 20 Zonal Community Development Committees, three Senatorial Community Development Committees as well as State Community Development Council which was the apex body would be benefitted.

He said other members would be granted their cheques accordingly, noting that no association in the state in all these categories would be left without been benefitted from the grant.

Hamzat said the associations were veritable tools for nation’s building in achieving geometric development both at the rural and urban areas in the state hence, the need for government’s support.

“Let me affirm that the present administration recognises and appreciates the tremendous contributions of CDAs to the development of our state. They are indeed partners in progress, especially towards the ‘Building our Futures Together Agenda of the present administration,” he said

He said about N10 billion had been committed to the provision of facilities such as schools, roads, hospitals, transformers, boreholes by almost 9,000 CDA in the nooks and crannies of the state.

“It is evident that, no government can provide all the needs of the people, and it is in this view that the CDAs take it upon themselves to provide their felt needs,” he said.

Governor Dapo Abiodun, who was represented by the Chief of Staff, Shuaib Salis, said the grant would aid the proposed projects in their various communities.

He urged members to allow peaceful co-existence among themselves, pledging that, government would not relent in its efforts at ensuring maximum support for the associations.

Chairman, Community Development Council, Ifo, Amos Oladele, expressed satisfaction for the disbursement, saying the grant would go a long way in the execution of their projects.

He said adequate supervision would be given to the beneficiaries to ensure the purpose for which the fund was granted.