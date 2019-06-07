Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has appointed Sunday, Olakunle Somorin, as his Chief Press Secretary.

The announcement of the appointment was contained in a statement signed by the Head of Service, Lanre Bisiriyu, on Thursday evening.

The appointment, according to the statement was with immediate effect.

Currently pursuing his Ph.D. in Communications at the University of Technology, Sydney, Australia, Somorin, holds a B.Ed (Hons) degree in English from the University of Port Harcourt and a Masters Degree in International Affairs & Diplomacy from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaira.

Born on May 7, 1967, Somorin hails from Obafemi/Owode Local Government Area of Ogun state.

A former London Bureau Chief of This Day newspapers, Somorin, worked as the Director-General (Research & Public Communications), Governor’s Office, Niger State between 2012 and 2015. He also worked as Special Assistant, Media and Public Affairs, Office of the Deputy Speaker House of Representatives from 2003 to 2007.

Until his appointment, he served as the Editor-in-Chief, Africa Resource Centre (ARC) at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library.

Expressing delight at the prospect of working with the appointee, Abiodun said he expects him to bring his rich experience and professional expertise to bear in the discharge of his duties.