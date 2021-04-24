By Pelumi Adewale

Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun has honoured students and teachers of Ogun State origin at Ogun Academic Laureates 2021.

At the event, which was held in the Obas’ Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, indigenes of Ogun State- students and teachers – who had won various academic competitions and trophies for the Gateway State, were honoured by the governor..

“We have decided we are going to invest in you because we can see that the sky can only be the beginning for you. We are giving you a laptop, a brand new and powerful one at that. But, more importantly, we are going to set up an endowment fund for you and we will put money in that endowment. We are going to put a seed money of five million naira into that fund.” The governor said to Faith Odunsi, the 15-year-old Mathematics genius and a student of the Ambassadors College, Ota.

Oladimeji Sotunde, who emerged the 2020 Overall Best Graduating Student of the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos was also gifted and celebrated.

Abiodun further commended Mr. Olasunkanmi Opeifa who won the 2020 Global Teacher Prize, Mrs. Oluyemi Oladejo who came first in the 2020 African Writers Award and Mr. Olalekan Ademola Adeeko who won the year 2020 African Union Continental Teacher Prize and gifted them a two-bedroom bungalow each

Present at the event were top political and government functionaries, royal fathers, academic eggheads, proud parents and well-wishers, who had come to witness the public presentation and celebration of the Ogun finest brains and brilliant minds.