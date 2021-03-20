Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Thursday swore-in the chairman and members of the State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC), with a promise to leave behind a vibrant democratic arrangement that would outlive his administration.

Speaking at the swearing in ceremony at the Governor’s Office in Abeokuta, Abiodun charged the body to exercise restrain and uphold high ethical standard to midwife a local government system based on the principles of fair, credible and democratic electoral process. He said the inauguration was a symbolic demonstration of his administration’s commitment to ensuring that democratic dividends get to the grassroots through electoral processes at the local government level.

“We will continue to exert all our inclusiveness approach to fast-track socio-economic development and social wellbeing of our people. What we are doing today is a part of that process; rebuilding our electoral system and values as well as strengthening other tiers of government to be at its best.

“We are determined to leave behind a vibrant democratic arrangement in our state that will outlive this administration. This will ensure that we have good leadership at all levels, which in turn ensure all round development for our state,” he said.

He pledged that his administration would continue to provide a conducive environment for the conduct of free and fair election at the local government level, urging the commission to put in place an effective machinery to ensure the people at the local government are provided adequate platform to exercise their right in electing their leaders. He called on the members to introduce innovative and resourceful approach for the conduct of free and fair election at the local government level.