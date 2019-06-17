Adewale Banjo

Ogun Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has vowed to fight preventable diseases in the state.

In view of this, the governor promised to place high premium on child healthcare in the state because of its role in the economic growth of the country and said no child will die or suffer disabilities as a result of vaccine preventable diseases.

The governor, represented by his wife, Bamidele, made this known in Ijebu Od, during the flag-off ceremony of the Second Round Outbreak Respond (OBR) Campaign.

“We know the role that child healthcare plays in the economic growth of a nation, hence our administration is committed to ensuring no child suffers any disabilities as result of any vaccine preventable diseases,” he said.

Governor Abiodun, through the Primary Healthcare Board’s Press Officer, Mrs. Shola Ogunbanwo, explained that the polio Outbreak Response (OBR) kick started in April 2019 as a result of the need to improve health immunity of children between the ages 0 to 59 month against oral polio virus diseases, adding that since 10 years ago, Ogun had remained polio free until the recent outbreak in the South West.

The governor said the his administration is committed to efficient and qualitative healthcare of the children in the state by supporting the campaign for effective exercise, noting that the Oral POLIO Vaccine would prevent children from contracting the disease as well as interrupt the transmission.

He thanked and commended the development partners for their technical support and urged mothers, parents, religious leaders as well as community leaders to avail the children between the ages 0 to 59 months the opportunity to be vaccinated during the exercise.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Ayinde Adesanya, urged parents to immunise their children, saying the vaccine was of top quality that would strengthen their immunity against child crippling diseases.

On his part, Executive Secretary of the board, Dr. Elijah Ogunsola, urged all to ensure the polio virus be completely eradicated in the state.

State Coordinator, World Health Organisation, Dr. Sunday Abidoye, representative, United Nations Children Emergency Fund, Mrs Florence Moloku and representative, Rotary International, Dr. Festus Adetomiwa, pledged the support of their various organisations towards achieving universal health coverage in the state.

Head of Local Government Administration, Ìjèbú Ode Local Government, Mrs. Feyisayo Ogunneye, commended the governor for flagging off the exercise in due course.