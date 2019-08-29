Moshood Adebayo and Bianca Iboma-Emefu

Ogun Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has signed the State Security Trust Fund Bill into law.

His Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, in a statement, said the governor also signed into law the state Road Mantaince Agency (OGROMA) bill (amendment) 2019.

Abiodun had, last weekend, inaugurated the trust fund committee, headed by Bolaji Balogun to source for money for the acquisition and deployment of security equipment.

The committee is also to mobilise funds and resources in cash or kind from the public, private, corporate or institutional organisations, among other sources.

With the signing into law of the OGROMA bill, deplorable township and rural roads in the state would soon begin to wear new look.

Abiodun said he resuscitated the agency to serve as a quick fix mechanism to address the deplorable condition of township and rural roads.

Meanwhile, Governor Abiodun has urged the Yorubas to remain united so they can promote and sustained the culture of their people.

Abiodun made the call during the 2019 World Sango Day, at the Alaafin of Oyo palace, Oba Lamidi Aderyemi .

Abiodun, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Mrs Selimot Otun, said: “Cultural festival could be described as a means of promoting, revitalising, unifying traditional heritage and sustaining cultural values for the future.

He said various traditional festivals being celebrated in different states of the country, had gone a long way at ensuring the rich cultural heritage of the people, especially Yorubas, does not go into extinction.