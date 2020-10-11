Ademola Orunbon

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has released the sum of five hundred thousand naira to traders and artisans in the State as subvention, urging them to make use of the money judiciously.

The Governor, represented by the Commissioner for Community Development and Cooperatives, Hon Ganiyu Hamzat, charged them on the need to improve on rapid economic growth, to further enhance government’s efforts and ensure the well-being of citizens.

He gave the charge at a 4-day workshop organized by the Ministry in conjunction with Ogun State Trade Council, held in Abeokuta, to mark the maiden edition of World Trade Day with the theme: “Artisanship and Entrepreneurship Development: The New Normal In A Post Pandemic Economy”.

He disclosed that it was the desire of his administration to continue to strengthen the two groups through the Ministry which serves as a bridge between the government and the people.

He noted that the groups were the veritable vehicles in achieving economic growth of any given society, saying that the Government would ensure of prompt given them subvention to boost their activities in improving the economy of the State.

In his lecture, the Director of Commerce, in the Ministry of Trade and Investments, Mr Olalere Opaleye, expressed his dismay on the negative effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), saying it has brought set back to the global economy.

He implored all entrepreneurs to devise mechanisms such that could aid their businesses in order to survive the test of time, saying that traders and artisans should now set for post-pandemic economic plans.

Opaleye stressed that placement of their goods on social media was also a way of exhibiting their products which could earn them maximum profit as well as enhancing State and the country’s economy in the post-pandemic period.

On his part, the Chairman, Ogun State Trade Council, Chief Bankole Simeon, appreciated the State Government’s support on the success of the programme, noting that the money given to them would be prudently utilised.

He also assured the Government that the groups would not relent in contributing their quota towards the development of the state, saying that they would their possible best to improve on their productivity.

The events witnessed the presentation of certificates and awarded were given to the members of the Council, while a cheque of half a million was issued to the council as subvention.