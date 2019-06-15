Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State governor Dapo Abiodun has approved the appointment of Olatokunbo Joseph Talabi as the Secretary to the State Government.

He also approved the appointment of Shuaib Afolabi Salisu as the Chief of Staff.

The appointments were contained in a statement on Saturday by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Kunle Somori.

Both appointments were with immediate effect.

According to the statement, the new SSG has a private sector background as a business development professional, banker and entrepreneur.

Until his appointment, Talabi was the Chief Executive Officer of Superflux International Limited, a market leader in security printing .

Born 57 years ago, the new SSG holds a 1987 Masters degree in Business Administration from the University of Lagos. He also trained at the Citibank School of Banking, Long Island, New York.

The new Chief of Staff, Salisu who is an award winning information and communications expert and accomplished administrator, served between 2011 and 2014, in the cabinet of the immediate past governor of the state as the deputy Chief of Staff and later Acting Chief Of Staff.

Fondly called SAS, the new 55 year old CoS holds a 1986 Second Class (upper) degree in Computer Science of the University of Lagos; from where he also got two masters degrees – an MBA in 2003 and MSc in Computer Science in 2012.

While announcing the appointments, Governor Abiodun expressed optimism that the rich pedigree of the duo and their track record of excellence, commitment and versatility will help his mission to institutionalise good governance, banish poverty and give dividends of democracy to the citizens and residents of Ogun State.