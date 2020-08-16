Ademola Orunbon

The newly crowned Olodan of Odan, Odan-Abuja-Sule, Oba (Engr) Nosiru Tesilimi Ayinla, has been charged to use his position to influence and draw credible ideas that could bring about development to the community.

Ogun State Governor Price Dapo Abiodun, who gave the charge at the Installation and Presentation of Staff of Office to the new monarch at Odan-Abuja-Sule in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the State, said this would justify the mandate and trust embedded in him by the State government as well as the good people of Yewaland.

The Governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Honourable Afolabi Afuape, urged the new Olodan to continue to champion efforts that would enhance peaceful co-existence with neighbouring towns, cooperating with royal fathers in Yewaland and Ogun State at large.

He sought for the Oba’s collaborations with the Government and security agencies, noting that growth and development could only thrive in a peaceful environment.

‘As Kabiyesi, you are expected to collaborate with the State Government and all security agencies in order to achieve the much needed peace and security in Odan-Abuja-Sule, as growth and development can only thrive in an atmosphere of peace devoid of chaos and acrimony,’ the Governor said.

He enjoined the people of the community to give the new Oba all the respect, support and cooperation needed to launch their town to an enviable height among other communities, adding that all hands must be on deck to pave way for speedy development in all sectors of traditional, social and economic areas of the town.

The State helmsman reiterated his administration’s commitment to “Building our Future Together” agenda which he noted had contributed greatly to the continued improvement of the social and economic well-being of the people of the State.

In his address the Chairman, Transition Committee, Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government, Honourable Wasiu Lawal, appreciated the Governor for approving the installation, adding that present administration, was keen about repositioning the traditional institutions, recognising their key role in the development of the State.

In his response, Oba Nosiru Ayinla assured the people of Odan-Abuja-Sule township of his commitment to the growth and development of the community adding that he would not betray the trust they have in him.