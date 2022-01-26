From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Mr. Dapo Abiodun, has vowed that the full wrath of the law would be brought down on the perpetrators of the assassination of the Alagodo of Agodo town, in Ewekoro Local Government Area of the state, Oba Ayinde Odetola.

Gov. Abiodun also declared that his administration would not tolerate any breach of peace and harmony in the state.

Oba Adetola was assassinated on Monday by yet-to-be-identified hoodlums, while three of his associates were also burnt to death. The monarch was reportedly killed about 11.00am alongside his friends when they got to the town from an outing, according to a source.

Information had it that there had been crises over chieftaincy in Alagodo over who occupies the seat, between Ake and Owu people of Egbaland.

It was gathered that the late monarch was from the Ake section of Egba, while there had been agitations that an Ake person could not administer the town mainly dominated by the Owu people. It was gathered further that a brother to the late monarch was murdered not long ago.

Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Lanre Bankole, and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Mr. Olusola Subair, were in the town to assess the situation

The CP directed that the homicide unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department of the command should commence investigation into to matter.

Gov. Abiodun, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, yesterday, sent a stern warning to those threatening the peace of the state, stressing that the incumbent administration would stop at nothing to fish out the perpetrators, prosecute them and mete out the full wrath of the law on them. The governor, who described the incident as unfortunate, noted that politics was in the air, but his government would not allow people to take the law into their hands.

He also warned that parents should call their children to order.

“We have zero-tolerance for these ignoble conducts. Politics, land and chieftaincy disputes are no excuses for people to take laws into their hands. All hirelings, parents and guardians should call their wards to order.

“Security of lives and properties tops our responsibilities as a government and we will not allow people to take laws into their hands.”