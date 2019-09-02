Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun has approved the immediate recruitment of resident doctors for the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu.

A statement issued on Monday in Abeokuta by Mr Kunle Somorin, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, said that the measure was part of efforts to reposition the health institution.

According to him, the approval for the recruitment is sequel to the recommendations of the committee set up to consider the causes of the challenges facing the hospital.

Somorin recalled that the governor had, during his visit to the hospital in June, expressed dissatisfaction with the infrastructural and staff deficits at the institution.

“While inaugurating the committee, the governor had charged members to assess the operational modalities of the hospital and suggest ways of improving the facilities to conform with acceptable universal standard for medical institutions,” he said. (NAN)