By Adémólá Òrúnbon

The Ogun State Government has inaugurated a State Steering Committee on Social Protection, towards uplifting the poor and vulnerable in the society.

Inaugurating the Committee in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the Commissioner for Finance and Chief Economic Adviser, Mr. Dapo Okubadejo said a lot of economic interventions had been carried out by the Prince Dapo Abiodun led administration through various relevant agencies, including Ministries of Women Affairs and Social Development, Health, Agriculture, Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Justice, among others, noting that these had been coordinated through a mechanism for proper data and better reach.

Okubadejo tasked the Committee to undertake their responsibilities painstakingly and efficiently for the benefit of the people, affirming that their commitment would assist the government to put in place necessary policies that would empower the vulnerable to become significant economic agent.

He said the Committee are expected to identify the vulnerable groups in the society, measure the impact and coordinate various interventions in the State, among other things.

On his part, the Committee Chairman who doubles as the Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Mr. Olaolu Olabimtan said the present government is determined in achieving eight out of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals through Social Protection intervention, noting that the step becomes imperative as government in partnership with donor agencies are working towards improving living standard of the people.

‘’The State government is willing to ensure that people do not fall into the poverty line, while much are being done to uplift the vulnerable in the society, but there is no formidable and significant mechanism to drive the impact of the interventions in guaranteeing social protection for the people’’, he said.

On her part, his counterpart in the Women Affairs and Social Development Ministry, who is also the Committee Co-chairman, Mrs. Funmilayo Efuape gave update on the social intervention programmes by the government for women, orphans, widows and destitute in the State, adding that several impactful empowerment programmes had been carried out for women and widows, as well as approval for the construction of a home for destitute and search centre towards their welfare.

The Committee members comprised of the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Akingbolahan Adeniran, Statistician-General, Mr. Alao David and representative of the House of Assembly Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development as members, while Permanent Secretaries, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development and Budget and Planning, Mrs. Melutia Ogunremi as Secretary, and Mrs. Dada Olufunmilayo, Co-Secretary respectively.