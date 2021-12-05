By: Adémólá Òrúnbon

The Ogun State government has reiterated its commitment to defend the rights of her citizens including persons living with disabilities, to ensure a better and more inclusive future for them and their families.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Olufunmilayo Efuwape stated this at the event commemorating the 2021 International Day of Persons living with Disabilities with the theme: “Leadership and Participation of Persons with Disabilities Towards an Inclusive, Accessible and Sustainable Post COVID-19 World”, held at the Fatty Lammy Recreation Centre, Oke-Ilewo, Abeokuta.

Efuwape, in a statement signed by her Press Officer, Mrs. Kemi Peters, noted that the barriers and inequalities faced by over fifty thousand persons living with disabilities in the state during the Covid-19 pandemic, necessitated the social intervention initiatives by the government to service various disadvantaged spectrum of the population.

“As a government we will continue to provide the enabling environment that will not only give persons with disabilities opportunity to perform their rights but also to attain a greater heights in life, as we continue to recognize potentials embedded in all citizens, particularly people living with disabilities, because we believe that their inclusiveness will advance our common future”, Efuwape said

Speaking on the theme, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mrs Melutia Ogunremi said it summarized the additional challenges faced by persons with disabilities during the post Covid-19 pandemic and how to ensure that the future is inclusive, accessible and sustainable for all must be sacrosanct.

According to her, “the main objectives of today’s event is to collectively support and help raise sustainable awareness in emphasizing the critical role that persons with disabilities plays in the day to day activities and development of the world”.

Highlights of the event was the symbolic presentation of tools, ranging from chest freezers, grinding-machines, gas cylinders, walking sticks, gas burner and food items to some of the beneficiaries.