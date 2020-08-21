Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun on Friday announced plans to deliver 2,000 housing units to the people of the state soon at affordable prices.

Abiodun disclosed this when he received the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Family House Fund, Mr Femi Adewole, who paid him a visit in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The governor, who described housing as one of the pillars and enablers of his administration, said that the project had commenced with the construction of 150 of 400 housing units at the Prince Court Estate in Abeokuta,

He added that the project would be replicated in other parts of the state.

According to him, wrong location, lack of access roads as well as unavailability of electricity and potable water have led to failure of various housing schemes embarked upon by past administrations in the state.

He, however, gave an assurance that the housing estates built by his administration would provide comfort for the dwellers.

Speaking earlier, Adewole said his visit was to discuss ways of deepening relationship between his company and the state in the area of providing affordable housing for the people. (NAN)