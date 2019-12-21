The Ogun government is to spend N9.2 billion on the construction and rehabilitation of public schools in 2020.

The Permanent Secretary in the State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Mr Olu Aikulola, said this in Abeokuta while giving explanations on the ministry’s 2020 budget proposal before members of Ogun Assembly Committee on Finance and Appropriation.

He explained that the present administration led by Gov. Dapo Abiodun had rehabilitated 90 schools across the three senatorial districts in the state.

Aikulola said the 2020 budget would ensure the construction three blocks of classrooms in 280 combined secondary schools, construction of two classrooms in 171 secondary schools and another eight technical workshops/science laboratories across the state.

The permanent secretary reaffirmed that the ministry was irrevocably committed to ensuring quality standard at all levels of the education sector in the state.

He stressed that more logistic and technical support would be provided to improve on the unified examination in the state.

On the 2020 budget analysis, Aikulola said the ministry proposed a total sum of N18.3billion, out of which N15.51billion was set aside for capital projects and N2.798billion for recurrent expenses with N3.5billion expected as revenue.

On his part, the Director , Finance and Account, Ogun Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Adesina Towolawi, stressed the need for manpower increment inmsecondary schools .

He stated that the government had planned to boost the commission’s workforce with additional 1,500 teaching and 500 non-teaching staff for the 1,565 schools in the next fiscal year.

The director said the commission had also earmarked N30.291billion as total expenditure for 2020 consisting of N4.849billion for capital projects, N25.442billion for recurrent expenses and N16.5million as revenue target.(NAN)