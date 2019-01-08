Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

No fewer than 2,000 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Accord Party (AP) and Action Democratic Party (ADP), have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State.

The defectors, who dumped their former parties on Monday at the flag off of campaign ceremony of the governorship candidate of APC in the state, Dapo Abiodun, held at Atan, headquarters of Ijebu North East local government area of the state, also declared their total support to Abiodun.

Addressing party faithful at the campaign, Abiodun, said his administration would be committed to keeping all his electoral promises, if he emerges the next governor of the state.

He stressed that his administration is desirous of implementing all programmes as contained in his policy documents and promised to return power to chairmen of all local governments in the state.

This, according to him, is to ensure that the council chairmen no longer need to go to Abeokuta to beg for funds from the governor before they can run the councils.

“By returning power to local government chairmen to operate unfettered, council bosses will no longer have to go to Abeokuta to beg for funds to run their administration.

“They will be like mayors, like what we have in the advanced countries. By so doing, they will have time to deliver good programmes for the people of their immediate communities.

“Also, there will be prompt payment of salaries of teachers and civil servants in the state, without delay”. Ogun APC gubernatorial candidate stated.

He, however, sought for massive votes from the residents of the local government in order to enable him emerge victorious at the governorship poll.

“Don’t be confused, but ensure you cast your votes for me as your next governor of Ogun State.

“You should know where you are coming from and know where you are going”, said Abiodun.