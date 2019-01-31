Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Fifty out of the 57 chairmen of local governments and local council development areas in Ogun State have declared their support for the governorship candidate of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) in the state, Abdul-Kabir Adekunle Akinlade.

The chairmen under the aegis of Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) made their position known in a communiqué, issued after their meeting held on Thursday in Abeokuta.

Reading from the communiqué, Ogun ALGON Chairman, Suraju, Olakunle Folarin, said members of the association took the decision as a result of their strong belief in Governor Ibikunle Amosun’s Ogun West-for-governor agenda and their conviction that Akinlade would offer good governance if he emerges governor.

He added that Akinlade’s choice equally symbolises political stability, fairness, justice, and equity.

Folarin, who is Chairman of Abeokuta North Local Government, further said that members of Ogun ALGON were vehemently opposed to any external dictation in the political affairs of the state, reiterating the association’s resolve to support Akinlade and his deputy, Adepeju Adebajo, in the March 2 governorship election.

While disclosing that the local government chairmen would mobilise and work for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari and support Amosun’s senatorial ambition, the ALGON chairman vowed that his members would work assiduously to deliver the APM governorship candidate, describing him as the only candidate with the capacity to govern and ensure continuity of good governance in the state.

He, however, said that the chairmen were not coerced into taking the decision, submitting that their decision was informed by their commitment towards ensuring sustaining the mission to rebuild Ogun by the incumbent governor of the state.

The communiqué reads: “We, members of ALGON in Ogun State, express our strong belief in Governor Ibikunle Amosun and his Ogun West-for- Governor Agenda because of political stability, equity, and fairness in Ogun State.

“We reject in totality, any external dictation in Ogun State politics and we have resolved to even before this time, to support the APM governorship candidate, Abdul Kabir, Adekunle Akinlade and his deputy.

“We are convinced beyond reasonable doubt of his capacity to govern Ogun State and we are committed to his election and pledged to work assiduously.

“We believe in continuity, orderly and peaceful succession in Ogun State which the candidature of Triple-A represents.”