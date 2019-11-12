Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Four–member panel of Court of Appeal, Ibadan, yesterday upheld Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun’s election, as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The panel in its unanimous judgment, delivered by Justice Mohammed Ambi-Usi Danjuma, who stood in for the head of the panel, Justice Abubakar Yahyah, dismissed the appeal filed by the governorship candidate of Allied People’s Movement (APM), Adekunle Akinlade, for lack of merit.

Akinlade had dragged All Progressives Congress (APC) as the first respondent and Abiodun as second respondent, before the Court of Appeal following the judgment of Ogun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, that also dismissed Akinlade petition.

Addressing the court during the final adoption of written addresses by the two parties, counsel to the appellant, Sebastine Hon, had told the court that Abiodun victory was fraudulent on the grounds that the information on his nomination form was wrong coupled with series of irregularities recorded during the election.

He prayed the court to grant all the prayers contained in the appeal of his client and dismissed the briefs of the respondents.

Counsel to APC and Dapo Abiodun, Wale Habib-Ajayi, said: “We thank God, the Court of Appeal has delivered its judgment in favour of the respondents and has equally confirmed that Abiodun is the governor of Ogun State by lawful votes.”