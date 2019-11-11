Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The four-member panel of the Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan on Monday upheld the election of Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The panel in the unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Mohammed Ambi-Usi Danjuma, who stood in for the head of the panel, Justice Abubakar Yahyah, dismissed the appeal filed by the governorship candidate of Allied People’s Movement (APM), Adekunle Akinlade, for lack of merit.

Akinlade had dragged All Progressives Congress (APC) as the first respondent and Governor Abiodun as second respondent before the Court of Appeal, following the judgment of Ogun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal that also dismissed the petition of Akinlade.