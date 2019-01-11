Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has said that his administration’s first major concern will be the immediate fixing of deplorable roads in Ogun West senatorial district, especially in Ado-Odo/Ota axis of the state, if elected governor.

Abiodun made this known on Thursday, while addressing supporters and party faithful in Ado town, during a ward-to-ward campaign tour of Ado-Odo/Ota local government area of Ogun state.

He disclosed that his running mate, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, who is a civil engineer, will be saddled with the responsibility of overseeing the Works Ministry in order to expedite repair and reconstruction of several roads in the axis, particularly Lusaka, Atan, Igbesa, Ota and Agbota towns.

“I have gone round the major towns in your local government from Agbara to Lusada to Igbesa down to Ado here and I have seen the deplorable conditions of your roads. I can feel the agony of the residents of these areas and I want to assure you that we will address this condition immediately we are sworn in by the special grace of God.”

“Let me also state categorically that my deputy who is a qualified civil engineer and daughter of this local government, will oversee the ministry of works to ensure that all these deplorable roads are prioritised in our administration”, the APC governorship candidate stated.

Meanwhile, scores of former members of Action Democratic Party (ADP) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), during the campaign tour, were received by Abiodun into the APC.

Speaking on behalf of the ADP and PDP defectors, Rahmon Ogunola and Michael Adekunle, respectively, said they decided to join APC because of Abiodun’s programmes for Ogun State.