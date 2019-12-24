Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Governorship candidate of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) in Ogun State during the March 9 general election, Adekunle Akinlade, yesterday, dumped APM and returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Akinlade, who announced his return to the APC during a stakeholders’ meeting at the APM secretariat in Abeokuta, also directed his supporters to return to ‘pre-October 2018 APC’.

He said the decision to return to APC was taken during a stakeholders’ meeting of leaders and elders of Ogun APC on Sunday, noting everybody who contested the 2019 elections on the platform of APM had been directed to bury their grievances and return to the fold.

Akinlade recalled it was the struggle to actualise his mandate and redress the injustice allegedly meted out to him and his supporters that made him to seek alternative platform.

He, however, urged his supporters to set their grievances aside, display the same courage and high sense of responsibility that kept them on the cause of justice through the last 15 months.

Akinlade declared that though the Supreme Court judgment on the Ogun State governorship election, delivered last Wednesday fell short of his expectation, adding, “we have set in motion a chain of actions that hinge on our resolve to sustain the noble vision, tagged: Mission to rebuild our dear state.

“We have always expressed the conviction that in the fullest of time and after the struggle to restore the mandate of our people, we shall return to the APC, which we toiled with fellow compatriots to build, nourish and entrench in Ogun State.

“It is with this reality in mind that I most sincerely call on everyone of you that it is time to return home to the pre-October 2, 2018 Ogun State APC political family with a view to sustain our core base, consolidate our gains so far and continue to support the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari to positively reposition our country,” Akinlade said.