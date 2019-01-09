Laide Raheem, Abiodun

The Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, on Tuesday, threw his weight behind the Ogun State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Dapo Abiodun and declared him as the best person to succeed the incumbent, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

Awujale made his support for the APC governorship candidate known when he received Abiodun and his running mate, Mrs. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, who was led to his Ijebuland Ode Palace by the National Leader of the party and former governor of the state, Olusegun Osoba.

According to Oba Adetona, Abiodun has the political wherewithal and business acumen to govern the state if given the mandate, urging all Ijebu indigenes to cast their votes for the APC.

The monarch, who noted March 2 governorship poll will be a pay back time for Abiodun, who according to Awujale has contributed immensely to the development of Ijebuland at different times, however, tasked the APC standard bearer to place priority on reconstruction of roads linking Ogun to Lagos and Oyo states as well as rural roads to enhance economic enhancement at the grassroots.

Oba Adetona further advised Abiodun not to take the people of the state for granted when he becomes the number one citizen of the state, by fulfilling his electoral promises.

He specifically told him not to make his deputy a “spare tyre” by making her redundant, which according to him is peculiar to some governors in the country.

Awujale said, “When you informed me about your desire to contest for the office of the governor, I was a bit skeptical. I wondered why you wanted to leave your businesses for governance, but at the long run, I believed that God has answered his prayers. You will never be put to shame. God will back your administration and you will succeed.

“This is a pay back time for somebody who has been doing well. We must all support him by casting your votes for him. The Ijebus must not be put to shame in this course. Dapo Abiodun, this is pay back time for you for all your good deeds. We will support you with prayers to ensure your victory at the polls.

The monarch later showered prayers on Abiodun and equally solicited for the support of members of the Ijebu Traditional Council on his victory.

While presenting Abiodun to the Awujale earlier, former Governor Osoba, expressed his confidence that the APC governorship candidate would not fail the people of the state if elected governor.

He, therefore, charged Abiodun to cooperate with other governors in the South West, especially that of Lagos and Oyo in developing the state, by reconstructing link roads to the two states.

“Today’s meeting is a meeting to pledge. It is a mission of promises. He will not be a sectional governor. He will keep all his promises.

“His administration will restore the dignity, image and the respect of the Ijebus in the days to come by the grace of God, Osoba assured the monarch.

Reeling out his programmes during the meeting, Abiodun, promised to ensure that developmental projects are evenly distributed among the three senatorial districts of the State, if given the mandate to govern Ogun.

He added that his administration would pay adequate attention to rural roads, while efforts would be geared towards revisiting the multi million dollars Olokola deep sea port and gas investment.

While imploring the traditional rulers to encourage their subjects to collect their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC), Abiodun, said there was need to support the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari, so that he can continue the good work he started in 2015.