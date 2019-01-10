Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The governorship candidate of the Allied People’s Movement (APM), Ogun State, Mr. Adekunle AbdulKabir Akinlade, stormed Ogun Waterside Local Government for his ward-to-ward campaign amid funfair and grandeur.

It is a riverine area playing host to many tribes including Ijebu, Ilaje, Uhrobo, Ikale and Ijaws. The local government turned a Mecca of sort as indigenes and residents turned out in thousands to receive Akinlade and his campaign team. Towns and villages were flooded with posters, billboards, signs and symbols eulogising the APM and its candidates.

From one ward to another, Akinlade voyaged round the riverine area to make known his plans for a better Ogun State if voted as governor. No area was neglected as he led his supporters through the river to Ode Omi Ward, where they met hordes of crowd at the jetty, waiting to receive them.

Traditional rulers in the council pledged their commitment to the aspirations of Akinlade and all other APM candidates.

A community leader, Mr. Olatunbosun Okeibi, said pastors in the area had made spiritual consultations and confirmed that Akinlade would be the next governor of the state.

He appealed to Akinlade to construct roads to link the community with Lagos and other towns: “I promise you that we all will vote for you massively. We don’t deceive people here. We won’t disappoint you.

“Our men of God have enquired from God about you and they confirmed you are the next governor of Ogun State.

“They said you would be a governor who listens to the masses. When you get there, please don’t forget our roads. Do more than Amosun and make life more meaningful to our people here.”

Akinlade said Ogun Waterside to him was just like Akere, Tongeji or Tafa, which are also riverine areas in his native Ipokia Local Government. He assured them of positive turn around when voted in: “I can’t neglect my people.”

In the same vein, the Ogun State House of Assembly candidate, Adeniyi Foye, ap- pealed to the people to vote for the APM.

He maintained that Akinlade and he would work tirelessly to transform Ogun Waterside and Ogun State in general, when elected.