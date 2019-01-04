Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A group, the Dapo Abiodun Youth Movement (DAYM) in the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Thursday, declared it will mobilise over 300,000 votes for the victory of the party’s governorship candidate, Dapo Abiodun, in 2019.

The group also vowed to rally support for all other candidates of the party and said it will not allow its members to be used by any godfathers to perpetrate violence before, during and after the elections.

Addressing newsmen on Iperu, Ikenne Local Government Area of the state, the acting State Coordinator of DAYM, Nuberu Adesanya, said the Movement decided to organise a rally throughout the length and breadth of Ikenne Local Government Area as a sign of solidarity and support towards the success of the party in the forthcoming elections.

He said that the Movement wanted positive change in the state, hence, its resolve to vote for a candidate that has the knowledge and capacity to turn around the fortune of the state.

“APC is a progressive party in the nation and everyone knows what it has done in making Nigeria better and greater. We have taken it upon ourselves to mobilise progressive youths throughout the state to support the candidacy of Prince Dapo Abiodun.

“We are mobilising more than 300,000 votes to ensure that he wins the governorship election. We are the future of this state so we should not engage in any form of violence. We must ensure a hitch free elections. No to political thuggery and we should not sell our votes.

“We are supporting the principles and ideologies of our great party. We should vote for whoever we believe can deliver”, Adesanya stated.