Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, on Friday, said that his administration will recall and re-instate labour leaders dismissed by the incumbent administration, if elected governor in 2019.

Isiaka, who described organised labour as the nucleus of any government, noted that the “unjustified punishment” meted out to the state chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Messrs Akeem Ambali and others, will be redressed by his government.

The ADC governorship candidate, otherwise known as GNI, made this known during an interactive meeting with members of the State Executive Council of the Union, held at the NLC Secretariat in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital.

Recalls that Ambali and some members of his state executive council were relieved of their appointments, following the outcome of a Panel of Inquiry set up by the state government to look into allegation of misconduct leveled against them during the 2016 World Teachers Day Celebration.

But speaking at the interactive meeting with Ogun NLC, GNI, insisted that the labour leaders were unjustly relieved of their appointments by the Senator Ibikunle Amosun, declaring that workers welfare would be of utmost priority to his administration.

He highlighted his manifestoes to the workers and also handed over a letter containing his promises to the state workforce to Ambali.

Isiaka further assured the workers that his government would review and re-organise the Contributory Pension Scheme for effective performance.

He said, “Workers are the engine room of any government and we will not take them for granted. Under my watch as the governor of the State by May 29, my administration would establish Workers Loan Board, so that our workers can access loan for better living.

“Also, we will re-introduce the office of Principal-General for secondary schools and for our headteachers in the primary schools. We will equally construct workers’ estates in the three senatorial districts of the state”.

In his welcome address, Ambali urged Isiaka to keep to his promises if elected, stressing “labour unions have been oppressed by the current administration”.

He pointed out that the interest of the union is basically workers’ welfare and rural development, which according to him, had been neglected in the past years.

Ambali, however, advised the governorship candidate to establish Ministry of Labour and Employment to cater for the state workforce.