Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Sen. Buruji Kashamu, on Monday, assured that Federal Government allocations and other funds meant for the local governments will not be tampered with by his administration, if elected governor.

Kashamu, gave this assurance in Abeokuta, while addressing the Alake-in-Council during his visit to the Palace of Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo.

The governorship candidate, accompanied on the visit by his running mate, Reuben Abati, the Director General of his campaign organisation, Remi Bakare, the State Chairman of the party, Bayo Dayo, among other party chieftains, noted that local governments in the state have become virtually non existent due to paucity of fund, declaring LGs will witness a new lease of life under his watch as governor.

Kashamu, however, expressed his readiness to sign an undertaking with the traditional rulers to further assure them that local governments will get their allocations full as and when due.

He disclosed further that his administration within two months in office, will establish a micro finance bank solely for the economic development and financial empowerment of the people at the grassroots.

He argued that no one should be considered for the governorship position in the state based on his or her educational qualifications, but on the ability and capacity of such candidate to deliver good governance.

While soliciting for the support and prayers of Alake, Kashamu, vowed to”quadruple” the achievements of the incumbent governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, reiterating his commitment to ensure equitable distribution of developmental projects, if given the mandate to govern Ogun.

He stated that his over 40 years in business within and outside Nigeria, coupled with the academic prowess of his running mate, Ogun will be put on the higher pedestal of development, if he emerges the winner of March 2 governorship election.

In his response, Alake said Kashamu had been known to him for some years and expressed confidence that he would perform well as governor.

The monarch prayed for the success of the governorship candidate in his ambition and urged him to conduct his campaign in a peaceful manner.