Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ahead of March 2 governorship poll, leaders and elders in Ogun West Senatorial district of Ogun State, have adopted the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Gboyega Isiaka, as their consensus candidate.

The elders and groups under the aegis of Ogun West Stakeholders Forum, gave the endorsement at a Summit of Indigenous People and Stakeholders of Yewa/Awori Senatorial District, held at the weekend in Ilaro, Yewa South local government area of the state

Speaking at the event, the co-chairman of the Summit, Prof. Anthony Asiwaju, said the various groups decided to back Isiaka, to guard against multiple governorship candidates, which according to him, had prevent the region from producing a governor since 1976.

Asiwaju disclosed that a similar meeting was held in Lagos, where it was agreed that Isiaka should be the consensus candidate and expressed confidence that Isiaka would emerge as the next Ogun State governor.

He, however, called on the participants at the Summit to ensure they mobilise and canvass support for the ADC candidate in order for Ogun West to break the jinx.

Speaking earlier, the Coordinator of the Forum, Kunle Salako, stressed that the Summit was to further sensitise Ogun West people towards achieving a long time dream of producing a governor from the senatorial district later in the year.

“We have five sons of the soil gunning for the same seat and they include Gboyega Isiaka (ADC), Abdulkabir Akinlade (APM), Oluseyi Olowookere (AD), John Agboola (AAP) and Adewale Omoniyi (ANRP).

“In terms of structure, grassroots penetration, clear Identity, visibility, national spread and internal cohesion, we asked ourselves which of these political parties is best suited for this all important journey and we discovered and agreed that it is only ADC with Gboyega Nasir Isiaka as the candidate”. Salako submitted.