Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Gunmen have abducted three worshippers inside a church at Obada Oko town in Ewekoro local government area of Ogun State.

The victims were abducted in the early hours of Sunday during a vigil at a Cherubim and Seraphim Church, along Railway station in the area.

The victims, according to a source, who pleaded anonymity, included; Ifeoluwa Alani-Bello, Adebare Oduntan and Mary Oliyide.

It was gathered that the abductors had demanded for ransom of N6 million before they can be released.

According to the source, “the incident took place at Cherubim & Seraphim Church, Ona-Ara, Oju-Irin in Obada Oko in the early hours of today (Sunday) during a night vigil held by the said church”.

Confirming the incident, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ogun State command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the state command’s anti-kidnapping unit has been dispatched to the area to partner with the Obada Oko Division of the police to rescue the victims

He said the police had also warned members of the public from having vigil and religious activities in areas considered to be isolated and that if at all such places of worship want to have programme, they should inform the police so that police patrol could be extended to such area and adequate security provided.