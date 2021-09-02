From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun Government said it has achieved 90% of its revenue target for the mid-year as at the June 30, 2021.

With this feat, it declared, has put the state on steady path to economic recovery against the backdrop of global economic recession occasioned by COVID-19.

Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Olaolu Olabimtan, stated this while giving the overview and breakdown of the 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) for the state during a plenary of the House of Assembly.

Responding to further questioning from the lawmakers on the component of the MTEF document, Olabimtan who maintained that Ogun was bouncing back on tracks, disclosed that out of the N60 billion IGR target set for the mid-year, the state has generated N54.8 billion representing 90.02 percent as at June 30, 2021. He added that efforts were on to make more agencies efficient to boost revenue capacity of the state, saying “before now only 14 agencies of government generated 90% of the revenue of the state, while about 10 more agencies are being repositioned and co-opted into the Medium Term Revenue Sectoral Strategy (MTRSS) of the state.”

