Bianca Iboma

Ogun State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Babatunde Ipaye, has called on private sectors and stakeholders in the health sector to assist in lessening the burden of financing the health sector in the state.

The commissioner said this while commending a philanthropist, Olatunde Abudu, for his contribution towards the development of the health sector.

While receiving cash donation and a parcel of land from the philanthropist in Abeokuta, he said: “Government cannot not bear the burden of financing the healthcare sector alone, hence the need for Public Private Partnership (PPP).

“For this singular act, the state government will build a National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) Clinic in Saje Hospital, Abeokuta, in his honour.

“If we look at healthcare financing, government alone cannot do it; so we need resources from individuals and corporate organisations to support the sector, as part of the innovation to driving quality health services.”

The commissioner said Abudu had been supporting the teaching hospital in Sagamu by donating cash gifts and other items as well as the Saje Hospital when it was built.

Ipaye further said the initiative would be a continuous improvement on the hospital, which was an extension of Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, saying the services, which lacked facility prior the extension has now been provided.

“Saje Hospital was donated to the teaching hospital, Sagamu on March 20, 2006 and we have continued to improve on what was initially donated. Part of the continuous improvement is what we are witnessing today,” he explained.