The Ogun Head of Service (HoS), Mrs Amope Chokor, on Friday urged public servants in the state to prioritise self-development through education and training, to enhance their productivity and promotion.

Chokor gave the advice at a meeting with the workers at the Government Secretariat in Abeokuta.

“I urge you, workers, to ensure that you engage in self-development activities like education and training to enable you move to higher cadre before retirement,” she said.

She also emphasised the importance of setting personal goals early in the year to enable the workers measure their level of achievements as the year progressed.

The HoS called on the workers to put in their best in service delivery, through more commitment and dedication on their various desks.

Chokor also solicited their support for the Dapo Abiodun-led administration in its ongoing efforts to deliver dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Public Service Matters, Mr Kolawole Fagbohun, had urged workers to be more proactive, focused and dedicated to their jobs for increased productivity in the new year. (NAN)