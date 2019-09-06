The Ogun State Housing Corporation has said that it generated revenue worth N898, 271, 672. 00 between January and June, 2019.

The Acting General Manager of the Corporation, Mr Akinwale Ojo, who disclosed this when the Ogun State House of Assembly Committee on Lands and Housing led by its Chairman, Damilola Soneye, visited the agency to appraise the 2019 Budget Performance in Abeokuta.

According to him, the corporation recorded the amount which represents 39.92 percent of the N2.250 billion naira proposed for the 2019 fiscal year, stating that N734,000,000.00 realized from sales of Housing surpassed the projected N582,000,000.00 for the entire budget period.

Other revenue generated according to Mr. Ojo, included N58 million, from Plot Allocation and Layout fees, as well as Rent Premium Allocation of Land through which N21,000,000.00 was realized, representing 70 percent of the targeted revenue.

On recurrent expenditure, Ojo noted that N60,000,000.00 was expended on staff salary between January and June this year while the overhead cost gulped N41,000,000.00 within same period.

Responding, Soneye expressed satisfaction with the budget performance reports, charging the corporation to put more efforts in order to meet the set target.