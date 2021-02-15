From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Operatives of Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 48-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his wife to death over suspicion of infidelity.

The suspect, Sobola Olatunji, a staff of Remo North Local Government, was arrested on Saturday, February 13, after he stabbed his 38 year old wife to death.

Sobola’s arrest followed a complaint by the father of the deceased, Alhaji Ambali Yinusa, who reported at the Owode-Egba Divisional Headquarters that his son in-law had a misunderstanding with his wife, Momudat Sobola, which led to physical fight.

He stated that in the process Sobola took a knife and stabbed his wife in the back.

Receiving the report, the DPO in charge of Owode-Egba Division, CSP Matthew Ediae, dispatched detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested and the victim was quickly rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The victim late gave up the ghost at the hospital.

On interrogation, the suspect, who claimed to have been married to the deceased for 20 years, said he suspected his wife to have been involving in an extramarital affair, saying that he saw some phone text messages which confirmed his suspicion.

He stated further that it was when he challenged his late wife about her infidelity that a fight broke out between them which eventually led to the death of the mother of three.

The corpse of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue of Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital for autopsy.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, Edward Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.