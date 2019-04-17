Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, has said his administration will continue to work assiduously to deliver on his campaign promises till his last minute in office.

Amosun, who specifically said projects will be inaugurated by his government till 12 midnight of May 28, reiterated he would complete all the projects his administration started.

The governor said this, yesterday, during a world press conference to herald the 2019 edition of the African Drum Festival, at the MITROS Hall and Residences, Abeokuta, the state capital.

“My administration will work to deliver projects to our people till the last moment I hand over to the next governor. I will work every hour, every minute and every second till 12 midnight of May 28.

“The last two weeks of our administration will be about delivery of dividends of democracy to the people. In fact, we will continue to lay asphalt on roads till the last minute of my government. This is because I’ve vowed to uphold the oath I swore to, that I will work to deliver on my electioneering promises to the people of Ogun State,” Amosun said.

He said the fourth edition of the festival, which was conceptualised four years ago by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, had since become a state affair used to celebrate African heritage and culture, through drums.

Amosun said the 2019 edition, with the theme “Drumming for the Future,” will be bigger and better, in terms of participation, cultural education and expose.

The governor added that it will also advance the heritage of the state, with intellectual contributions from Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, who is the cultural consultant for the festival.

Highlights of the festival, according to him, are the launch of the Ogun Adire logo, with its trade mark, unveiling of the Ransome-Kuti family house, round table workshop at Olumo Rock and train ride from Iju Ishagba, in Lagos, to Lafenwa in Abeokuta, tagged: “Rail, Rhythm and Ride.”

Amosun also said a special tribute would be paid to the late Afro beat musician, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, with a performance by his son, Seun.

The governor said the festival will hold at its permanent venue, the 10,000 capacity amphitheater, located at the Central Business District, in Abeokuta City Centre, adding that the festival has come to stay, as there will be no reason for successive governments not to continue with it.

In her speech, Chairman of African Drum Festival ‘19 and Deputy Governor, Yetunde Onanuga, said the festival will hold from April 25 to 27.

She said it will feature foreign troupes from United Kingdom, China, Belgium, Haiti, Germany and France, among others, as well as African countries and independent performers.