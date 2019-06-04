Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has assured the state civil servants that his administration would meet their expectations steadily.

Abiodun gave the assurance, yesterday, when he addressed the workers at the Arcade Ground of the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan Abeokuta.

He said the workers were central to the vision of his government by providing good governance to all and sundry.

Flanked by his deputy, Noimot Salako-Oyedele and the Head of Service, Lanre Bisiriyu, the governor said the new government may not achieve any meaningful development without a vibrant and committed workforce.

He, however, sought for their cooperation in driving the state to an enviable position among the comity of states in the federation, assuring workers entitlements would not be tampered with. The governor also assured the workers that salaries would be paid promptly with or without allocation from the federal account.

“In our vision, we placed good governance as a priority and under good governance we are of the opinion that we cannot go far if we owe our workers salaries and other entitlements,” he said.