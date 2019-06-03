Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has assured civil servants in the state that his administration would meet their expectations steadily.

Abiodun gave this assurance on Monday while addressing workers in the state at the Arcade Ground of the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

He stressed that the workers were central to the vision of his government of providing good governance to all and sundry.

Flanked by his deputy, Noimot Salako-Oyedele and the State Head of Service, Lanre Bisiriyu, the governor noted that the new government might not achieve any meaningful development without a vibrant and committed workforce.

He, however, sought for their cooperation in driving the state to an enviable position among the comity of states in the federation, assuring workers’entitlements would not be tampered with.

The governor also assured the workers that salaries would be paid promptly with or without allocation from the federal account.

“In our vision, we placed good governance as a priority and under good governance we are of the opinion that we cannot go far if we owe our workers salaries and other entitlements.

“You cannot have a focussed and qualitative governance when you are owing salaries or salary arrears and unremitted Contributory Pension Scheme. We are committed that salaries will be paid as and when due without waiting for federal allocation.

“You need motivation for optimal performance. We “ll ensure training and re-training for better performance. Be rest assured that we have you at heart. Your welfare is our priority. All salary arrears will be paid. Contributory Pension will be remitted to the PFAs.

“I know you have a lot of expectations, but I want to plead with you that you give me sometime to review them systematically,” Abiodun stated.