By Bunmi Ogunyale

Ogun State government has indicated interest to host the National Sports Festival just as it has commenced renovation of sport facilities across the state.

The state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun gave this indication when he received the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare who paid him a courtesy call in his office in Abeokuta at the weekend.

“We will like to host the National Sports Festival in Ogun State and I believe that you cannot find a better state than us, particularly as the Gateway State.

“I was just sharing with you that we are quite disappointed that having hosted the sports festival in Edo, when the next state was announced, it now became Delta. We know that when the idea of the festival was first conceived, the whole idea of it was to foster unity amongst all the state in the country, particularly encourage our youths to travel and explore other states, enjoy their hospitality, understand their culture, heritage and compete with each other.