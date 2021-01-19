From Ademola Orunbon, Abeokuta

The ninety-four school principals newly inducted into the Ogun State Secondary School system have been charged to display dynamic leadership in their profession.

The Chairman, Teaching Service Commission, Evang Olalekan Ifede, stated this at the induction ceremony of the principals, held at Lisabi Grammar School, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, the State capital.

‘We need to give our wards/students a very good and sound education, and by doing that we need to select and pick our principals on merit and not on favouritism, so as to guide their teachers on the right parts and good track,’ Ifede stated at the ceremony.

He added that public officers should endeavour to show commitment in their duties and assist the government in its ongoing educational reform.

Speaking earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Mr Johnson Odeyemi, said: ‘You should try as much as possible to lay a good foundation and emulative legacy for the incoming principals, which will remind indelible in the heart of the school you are occupying today.’

In his remarks, the TESCOM Commissioner who doubles as the Chairman, Screening Committee, Hon Joseph Adeleye, indicated that the principals should be committed to working in their various schools assigned to them, saying that they should harness their resources towards imparting quality knowledge on students.

He called on them to evaluate the strength and weakness of their staff and students before engaging them academically.